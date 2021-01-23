Hays County Sheriff's Office investigates Buda shooting

On Thursday, Jan. 21, at approximately 6:20 p.m., patrol deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 6900 block of Sunfield Drive in Buda, TX for a report of gunshots. Responding deputies arrived and found a male individual with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division has an active investigation and no other information is currently available.

