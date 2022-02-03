ICY CONDITIONS: Arctic cold front, sleet blow through San Marcos; City warns road becoming slick

An arctic cold front blew through San Marcos, bringing with it freezing temperatures and sleet. Ice began to accumulate across the area Thursday morning.

The City of San Marcos and San Marcos Police Department warn that roads across San Marcos are becoming slick. The city said in a social media post that emergency crews are currently responding to multiple crashes along Highway 80 and Interstate 35.

Additionally, city crews are treating streets and are requesting more de-icing treatment on I-35. The city asks residents to stay off the roads as temperatures remain below freezing and ice continues to accumulate.

A low of 19 degrees is in the forecast for Friday morning. Cold temperatures continue as the region struggles to get above freezing Friday afternoon. Lows are expected in the 20s on Saturday morning.