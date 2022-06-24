Kyle police investigating 2 deaths

Kyle police are investigating two deaths inside a residence in the 300 block of Tower Drive.

The Kyle Police Department responded to the residence at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Thursday after dispatch received a call indicating that one person was shot and possibly dead while another adult and child were in the home.

Police said the adult caller was armed with a firearm and wasn’t cooperative with dispatch as they tried to get him to follow instructions and provide information.

Police, fire and EMS were immediately dispatched, and a SWAT response was initiated. Police made forced entry into the residence after assessing the situation and considering the immediate danger to the child, officials said.

Officers located the child physically unharmed and removed him to safety. Police said two dead adults were found in an upstairs bedroom after the residence was cleared. Officials identified the dead adults as Shayne Robert Loupe, 43, and Lauren Rachel Kelley, 36, both of Kyle.

Hays County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Beth Smith pronounced both deaths at the scene and ordered autopsies.

The Kyle Police Department is conducting an investigation into the deaths. Officials said the incident was and police believe there is no danger to residents.