Kyle police searching for missing 74-year-old

The Kyle Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 74-year-old.

Police are searching for John Joseph Bohac III who was last seen on Tuesday. KPD said Bohac left his Kyle residence in a gray 2020 Toyota Sienna — license plate 96946DV — on Tuesday at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Bohac is believed to be traveling through San Antonio to Eagle Pass. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage baseball cap.

Police said Bohac is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and left without his cell phone or medications. KPD asks anyone with knowledge of Bohac’s whereabouts to contact your local police department.