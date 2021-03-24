Infographic courtesy of the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio
National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Hays County
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Hays County until 4 a.m. on Thursday.
The NWS states that incoming weather contains hazards, including large hail, strong damaging winds and isolated tornadoes with any severe thunderstorms.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 4 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/5mthrv7Rog
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 25, 2021