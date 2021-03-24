Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Infographic courtesy of the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio

National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Hays County

Wed, 03/24/2021 - 10:18pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Hays County until 4 a.m. on Thursday. 

The NWS states that incoming weather contains hazards, including large hail, strong damaging winds and isolated tornadoes with any severe thunderstorms. 
 

