Police arrest man in Friday SWAT incident after he barricaded himself in apartment

Police arrested a Maxwell man following a SWAT incident where he barricaded himself inside a San Marcos apartment Friday afternoon.

The San Marcos Police Department was notified that Harley Davidson-Smith, 23, had an active warrant for felony burglary issued by the Georgetown Police Department. Officials said he was located inside a unit at Copper Beech at San Marcos apartments — 1701 Mill St. — on Friday.

Davidson-Smith refused to exit his apartment when SMPD officers arrived and SWAT was called when he barricaded himself inside.

Police said he was later located inside the apartment and was arrested without incident.

Davidson-Smith was booked into the Hays County Jail where he’s been charged with several crimes, including a charge of burglary of habitation by the Georgetown Police Department, and criminal trespassing, criminal trespassing of habitation and interfering with public duties by SMPD.

Harley Davidson-Smith, 23

He remains in the county jail on four bonds totaling $50,000.