San Marcos CISD announces closure for Thursday

San Marcos Consolidated ISD will remain closed Thursday as winter weather lingers.

SMCISD’s campuses and offices will be close Thursday. Friday will remain a Parent Community Day, which is a student holiday.

SMCISD said it will work with the Texas Education Agency to determine whether the state will give the district a waiver for lost instructional minutes caused by the winter storm.

“We will know more next week and will keep you informed of TEA’s decision,” SMCISD said. “Stay warm and stay safe!”

