San Marcos Police investigate deadly crash

Tue, 11/16/2021 - 12:08pm
Submitted by the City of San Marcos
Tuesday, November 16, 2021

At approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, San Marcos Police responded to Wonder World Drive and Old Ranch Road 12 for a major crash. The crash resulted in the death of Ramon Antonio Alejandro, 49.

The crash involved a white Ford van and a white Kia Soul. The driver of the van and a passenger from the vehicle were transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle and are expected to survive. The sole occupant of the Kia Soul was also transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle to be treated for injuries.

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. This is the sixth fatal crash investigated by SMPD in 2021.

