San Marcos police investigating discharged firearms at local apartments

San Marcos police are investigating two separate discharged firearms incidents reported at local apartment complexes on Thursday.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to The Lodge Apartments — 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. — after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near a building within the complex. Officials said officers collected evidence on the scene suggesting a firearm was discharged, however, it doesn’t appear that any building was struck. Police said no injuries were reported.

SMPD later responded to a second incident several hours later at an apartment complex at the 2200 block of River Road. Residents reported that a firearm was discharged and a building was hit, officials said. Police stated that two discharged rounds entered an occupied apartment unit but residents inside the building were not injured. SMPD said another discharged round entered a different apartment building and other rounds were found in the parking area.

Officials said police do not believe the two incidents are related.

SMPD has responded to three different discharged firearm calls since Sunday, July 25. Police remind residents that knowingly discharging a firearm at or in the direction of an individual, residence or an occupied vehicle is a felony offense.

SMPD asks that anyone with information regarding either investigation to contact Sgt. Dan Royston, droyston@sanmarcostx.gov or 512-754-2214. Tips may also be submitted to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477.