Search continues for missing Texas State student

A search is on for a missing Texas State student after law enforcement officials found his car near Salt Flat Road in Luling early Monday morning.

The missing student is believed to be Jason David Landry, 21, according to TexasEquuSearch Search and Rescue. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said the search is ongoing with multiple law enforcement agencies involved, including Texas Search and Rescue’s K9 team. The TexasEquuSearch stated that Landry disappeared after being involved in a one-car accident Monday morning. He is described as white male, approximately 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the DPS at 844-643-2251 or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512 398-6777.

This story has been updated since its first publication