SMPD arrests man for aggravated robbery after threatening Walgreens employees, stealing narcotics

San Marcos police arrested a man after he threatened employees at a local Walgreens.

San Marcos Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of East Hopkins Street at approximately 3:32 p.m. on Thursday after a robbery was reported at the Walgreens.

Police said Justin Jisha, 45, of Canyon Lake, entered the store at 639 E. Hopkins St. and threatened to use a weapon before walking out with a large quantity of narcotics. SMPD searched the area and found Jisha at the H-E-B located at 641 E. Hopkins St. Jisha admitted to robbing Walgreens and was taken into custody without incident, SMPD said on Facebook.

Police said Jisha told officers that he didn’t have a weapon and a weapon wasn’t located. Officers, however, recovered the stolen narcotics.

Jisha was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance. At the time of publication, Jisha remains in the Hays County Jail. Three separate bonds have been issued, totalling $37,000.