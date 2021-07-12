SMPD asks for help finding aggravated assault suspect

The San Marcos Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at the Classic Inn on Sunday.

Police said they’re requesting assistance in finding Trine Pastrano, 49, for his involvement in the incident that occurred at 921 North Interstate 35. A warrant has been issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence for Pastrano.

Officials said SMPD responded to a domestic violence incident at the hotel that began as a verbal argument and escalated into a physical altercation. Upon arrival at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers located a victim with serious injuries and immediately began to render aid. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, police said.

Pastrano fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. Officials said he was last seen wearing an orange polo, blue work pants and black shoes.

Pastrano likely left San Marcos, according to information obtained by investigators. Anyone who sees Pastrano or has information about his location should contact their local law enforcement agency.