Texas State University announced it will return to in-person learning in ‘full force,’ for the fall semester. Daily Record file photo

Texas State to return to in-person class in ‘full force’ for fall semester

Thu, 04/08/2021 - 10:08am
Staff Reports
Thursday, April 8, 2021

Texas State University announced it will return to in-person learning in ‘full force,’ for the fall semester. 

The university said the upcoming long semester will look like the pre-pandemic fall 2019 semester with a full-slate of in-person classes and activities resuming at its San Marcos and Round Rock campuses. 

“This fall, in-person classes and activities will be back in full force on our Texas State University campuses, giving our students the college life experience for which we are known,” University President Denise Trauth said in an email to students, faculty and staff on Thursday. “This return to a more vibrant campus life is possible thanks to your dedication to keeping our university community healthy and safe, which will continue to be our priority moving forward.”

The university said it plans to hold a virtual town hall for students, faculty and staff on April 20 to share additional information regarding the fall 2021 semester. 

