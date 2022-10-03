UIL State Executive Committee hands San Marcos CISD Athletic Director probation, playoff ban on hold

The UIL State Executive Committee handed San Marcos Consolidated ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach John Walsh three years of probation for rules violations.

San Marcos CISD employee Earl Anderson was also given three years of probation beginning immediatley. Walsh and Anderson were also issued public reprimands.

SMCISD Superintedent Dr. Michael Cardona, Walsh and Anderson met with the UIL SEC on Monday to appeal recommendations made by the District 27-6A Executive Committee for alleged recruiting violations, which included a two-year playoff ban for San Marcos High School's football team. The alleged recuriting violations surround 12 students who transferred to San Marcos High School from several area school districts. Each student played on the same AAU football team. In August, the District 27-6A Executive Committee recommended that the student-athletes be ruled ineligible for the 2022-2023 season with a second recommendation to ban the ineligible student-athletes for an additional two years due to allegations of recruiting.

The UIL SEC will hear an appeal by each student-athlete at separate meetings.

Following Monday's meeting, San Marcos would be eligible for postseason play, however, the UIL SEC reserves the right to revisit possible postseason sanctions following the upcoming eligibility hearings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.