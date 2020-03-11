Centro Spring Fiesta 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos’ first major event for 2020 – The Centro Spring Fiesta — scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled due to increasing risks of spreading the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Centro said the decision comes directly from guidelines published from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It is with great disappointment Centro will reschedule and comply with the recommendation to cancel large public gatherings at this time as the priority is always community health," Centro said in a statement. "Since the beginning of this health concern, Centro has been planning for a mitigation to this event

possibly being canceled. With the cancelation of other larger events in Central Texas, those plans were further reviewed."

Centro will work to reschedule all the performing artists and events planned for the Spring Fiesta to their Summer event on Saturday, June 13 from 12 – 5 p.m. at Centro, 211 Lee St.