County reports 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Hays County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, May 11.

Hays County has seen 209 total cases, including 67 active cases of the disease as of press time on Monday.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 1,957 negative tests and has 108 pending tests. The county reported Monday that 140 county residents have recovered from the disease. There have now been two COVID-19-related fatalities in Hays County — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative and a Wimberley resident in their 90s who died Thursday.

Kyle has four new cases since Saturday, raising the total case count to 98. Kyle has 33 active cases. San Marcos has had 60 total cases and currently has 20 active cases. Buda has recorded 27 total cases and has six active cases. Wimberley has had eight total cases and currently has four active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has three active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases. Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has two total cases. Bear Creek has had one case. Uhland has had one case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 199 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Forty-eight patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Forty-three residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty-nine residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirty-three people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Nineteen patients are 60-69 years old, nine are 70-79 years old, eight are between 10-19 years old, seven are 80 and older and three are 9 years old or younger.

One-hundred-twenty-three females and 86 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Saturday that 39,869 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,100 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 21,713 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.