Hays County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after man shoots father

A man who shot his father during an argument in Buda was arrested Saturday for first-degree murder, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office responded to a family violence disturbance all at the 2000 block of Shale Circle in Buda at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies found a man dead in the living room when they responded, officials said. Witnesses told deputies that the victim, Darrell Thierry, 65, had an argument with his son, Damien Montague Roberts, 42, HCSO said. Officials added that both Thierry and Roberts were visiting from out of town.

HCSO said that Roberts struck Thierry unconscious during the argument. Roberts then went to a bedroom where he retrieved a handgun, officials said.. Roberts returned and shot Thierry multiple times.

Deputies located and detained Roberts at the residence. After Roberts was already in custody, he attempted to escape by trying to push through deputies to flee from custody. After a brief struggle, he was placed in the patrol unit. Roberts was transported to the Hays County Jail where he was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree attempted escape from custody while confined.

He was released to jail personnel and is waiting to be magistrated.

Anyone with information regarding this case contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division.