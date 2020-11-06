Hays County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deadly convenience store shooting

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for capital murder following a convience store shooting in Kyle.

Roberto Ochoa Jr, 31, of Kyle, was charged with capital murder and is in custody at the Hays County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Poco Loco convenience store located at 798 High Road in Kyle regarding reports of shots fired on Monday at approximately 9:39 p.m.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and later learned that a juvenile male involved in the case was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they’re available.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 512-393-7896 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

