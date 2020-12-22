Texas EquuSearch suspends search for missing Texas State student

Following a nearly 10-day search for missing Texas State student Jason Landry, Texas EquuSearch announced it was suspending its search until law enforcement obtain “credible, and sufficient information that would lead our team into a more specific area to search.”

Texas EquuSearch — a nonprofit headquartered in Dickenson that aims to “provide volunteer horse mounted search and recovery for lost and missing persons” — said in a press release that law enforcement investigators have used multiple resources in the search for Landry, including drones, a helicopter with infrared cameras, scent dogs, ATVs and horseback.

Landry, 21, went missing early Dec. 14 after he crashed his Nissan Altima near Salt Flat Road in Luling. Law enforcement officials found his car but couldn’t locate him.

“We will not speculate on what may have happened to Jason, but we feel the vast area surrounding the accident scene has been thoroughly searched,” Texas Equu Search said Tuesday, “and Jason still hasn’t been found.”

Landry is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, medium hair length and believed to have a goatee.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the DPS at 844-643-2251 or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512 398-6777/

