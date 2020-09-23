Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Amy Clark Meachum, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Texas, Place 1, Democratic Party

Wed, 09/23/2020 - 2:10pm
Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Amy Clark Meachum, Democrat, is a judge of the Texas 201st District Court. She assumed office in 2011. Her current term ends on December 31, 2022.

Meachum is running for election for the Place 1, Chief Justice judge of the Texas Supreme Court.

Meachum received her undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University and her J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

