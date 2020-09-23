Amy Clark Meachum, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Texas, Place 1, Democratic Party
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 2:10pm
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Amy Clark Meachum, Democrat, is a judge of the Texas 201st District Court. She assumed office in 2011. Her current term ends on December 31, 2022.
Meachum is running for election for the Place 1, Chief Justice judge of the Texas Supreme Court.
Meachum received her undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University and her J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.