Lloyd Doggett, U.S. House District 35, Democratic Party (Incumbent)

Lloyd Doggett, Democrat,) is a member of the U.S. House representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 4, 1995. His current term ends on January 3, 2021. Doggett is running for re-election

In the 116th, Doggett serves on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he is the co-founder and co-chair of the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

Doggett began his political career in the Texas State Senate, where he served from 1973 to 1985. He then served as a member of the Texas Supreme Court from 1989 until 1994.

Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. He earned his B.A. and J.D. from the University of Texas in 1967 and 1970, respectively. Doggett entered politics three years after finishing his schooling