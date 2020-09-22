Roger Williams U.S. House District 25, Republican Party (Incumbant)

Roger Williams, Republican) is a member of the U.S. House representing Texas’ 25th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2021. Williams is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 25th Congressional District.

Williams formerly served as the Texas Secretary of State from 2005 to 2007 and was succeeded in the position by Phil Wilson.

Williams grew up in Fort Worth. He attended Texas Christian University on a baseball scholarship graduating in 1972 with a Bachelors degree. Williams went on to play minor league baseball in the Atlanta Braves farm system. An injury in 1974 that ended his baseball career as a player but began another career as a baseball coach at Texas Christian University until 1976. Williams currently runs the family car dealership which he still owns today - Roger Williams Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram