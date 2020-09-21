Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Thomas Wakely, U.S. House District 21, Green Party

Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:49pm
Monday, September 21, 2020

Thomas Wakely (Green Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 21st Congressional District.

Tom Wakely was born in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1970. Wakely served in the Air Force. His career experience includes organizing with farm workers and hospital workers, working as a business agent for an independent union, serving as minister, and running palliative care services to hospice patients. Wakely was elected to serve on the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin School Board in early 1990.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020