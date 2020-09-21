Thomas Wakely, U.S. House District 21, Green Party

Thomas Wakely (Green Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 21st Congressional District.

Tom Wakely was born in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1970. Wakely served in the Air Force. His career experience includes organizing with farm workers and hospital workers, working as a business agent for an independent union, serving as minister, and running palliative care services to hospice patients. Wakely was elected to serve on the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin School Board in early 1990.