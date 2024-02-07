City invites public to participate in Comp Plan Survey

The city of San Marcos is asking for the public’s feedback on the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan using a survey that is available between Friday, February 2 and Friday, February 23. The new survey summarizes amendments made by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the San Marcos City Council throughout the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan adoption process and allows the public to identify concerns and propose specific changes. The Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan project began in 2020 and was directed by city council to update the Vision San Marcos 2013 Comprehensive Plan. In November, the San Marcos City Council established a committee of city council members to review and discuss the proposed Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan, assess outreach, and gather additional public input. The project’s goal is to create a visionary document that guides longterm decision making for key components of the city such as housing, land use, the environment, economic development and transportation. “The Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan is an instrumental document that defines and achieves the community’s vision for the future,” Assistant Director for Planning Andrea Villalobos said. “This document is a tool that will help us build a San Marcos that is active, inclusive, safe, vibrant and true to character for years to come. It’s important that it reflects the needs and interests of our growing community.” Residents are invited to participate in the survey online at visionsmtx. com. Hard copies of the survey are also available for pickup during regular business hours from the Planning and Development Services Department, 630 E Hopkins St. Building 3. Survey responses will be shared with the city council’s Comprehensive Plan Ad Hoc Committee for review, discussion and further recommendations. Once that is complete, the city council will consider the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan for a final reading and adoption at a later date. The learn more about the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan, visit visionsmtx.com.