Donate-the-plate continues with socially distanced worship services

Despite conducting Sunday morning worship services online through Zoom since March 15 and being unable to physically pass the offering plate, the San Marcos Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (SMUUF) is continuing its long-time tradition of donate-the-plate once a month to give to a local non-profit that aligns with their religious values.

“We didn’t collect a donate-the-plate over Zoom in March while we figured out how to do this and give our congregation an opportunity to support our local non-profits,” said SMUUF Social Justice Chair Jeannie Lewis. “But we did begin to start up again in April and gave our congregation at our Sunday Worship Service on April 19 an opportunity to donate online or by snail mail to Mano Amiga or to pay their SMUUF pledges. We thought donations would be way down — but not so. The $850 donation to Mano Amiga is very generous!”

Mano Amiga’s mission is as follows: “Mano Amiga aims to educate, advocate, coordinate, and organize alongside immigrants and low-income residents in the rural I-35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin. With our partners in the big cities, we strive to eventually construct an 80-mile-long zone of resistance to racist, anti-immigrant policies, deep in the heart of Texas.”

Last year’s Donate-the-Plate collection was put toward Mano Amiga’s efforts for a Cite and Release Ordinance, helping to pay their staff and purchase supplies for community rallies in support of the Ordinance. The organization’s efforts succeeded with San Marcos City Council passing this Ordinance — the first in Texas!

SMUUF’s Donate-the-Plate collection this year will go toward Mano Amiga’s efforts this spring to persuade Hays County Commissioners Court to pursue a Public Defender’s Office, aimed to provide quality legal representation to low-income individuals.

Karen Muñoz, chair of Mano Amiga’s board of directors and SMUUF member said, “many of Mano Amiga’s board and staff members belong to the SMUUF community and in fact, this congregation has supported our work since the earliest days, from showing up outside the county jail to protest Sheriff Cutler’s collaboration with ICE, to former Minister Rev. Scottie McIntyre Johnson’s counseling with us, as well as quietly funding our first efforts through her ministerial discretion account. We’re thankful for SMUUF’s ongoing solidarity and generous support for our mission.”

For more information about SMUUF contact Jeannie Lewis at jeannie@centurytel.net or 512-353-2872 or visit the website.