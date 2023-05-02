Egg hunt added to Dia del Ninos

The lawn of the Hays County Historic Courthouse was filled with hundreds of children jumping in bouncy houses, painting and winning prizes on Saturday.

The Día del Niño celebration was held by Community Action, Inc., of Central Texas and Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos.

Organizers said this is a celebration of the county’s children and the challenges they face. There will be approximately 37 booths and organizations involve in the event including mariachi, ballet folklorico, jumpy houses.

It was a two-in-oneevent as the annual Hays County Spring Egg Hunt, which was rescheduled due to inclement weather, was also held on the same day.

The two youth-focused events made for a day full of entertainment. There were vendor booths and prizes being doled out to egg hunt winners. The Easter Bunny even made a special out-of-season appearance.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt was rained out, so it was moved to this weekend as part of the Dia del Ninos event that celebrates the youth of Hays County. Top, Aviaban Muñoz making her artistic contribution to the collective art piece. Above, County Judge Ruben Becerra and Anita Collins award a prize to the winner of the Easter Egg Hunt. Daily Record photo by Shannon West