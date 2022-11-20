’Untold Wonders’ now open at The Price Center

The Price Center’s “Untold Wonders” visual arts exhibit is now open throughout the first-floor galleries of the center. This new 79-piece gallery show features assorted works celebrating the wonders of the world. The colorful and imaginative art on display explores the natural, supernatural and imaginary worlds of more than 70 contributing artists. A wide range of media, subjects, and traditional and alternative creative techniques are explored.

“The theme seemed to inspire so many of our contributing artists,” said Clay DeStefano, executive director. “Many of the works are true works of wonder in themselves.”

“Untold Wonders” hangs now through Jan. 7. Many of the works are for sale, and a portion of any sales benefits the art efforts at the center.

In addition, 10 members from the Wimberley Weavers have a 19-piece companion show hanging in the Parlor that features unique, woven, wall and wearable art. The group will hold a pop-up market on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A public reception featuring live music, light refreshments and a chance to meet many of the artists is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 8 p.m. The dedication of a new permanent art installation — the Tiny Garden Gallery — is also planned. The event is free and open to all.

Community art shows are conducted by the Price Center Arts Committee and funded in part through a grant from the San Marcos Arts Commission. New calls for art are issued every couple of months. For more information, please call 512-392-2900, stop by the center at 222 W. San Antonio St., or visit price-center.org or Facebook @ Price Center & Garden or Instagram @smtxpricecenter.