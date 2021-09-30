AirPower History Tour, CAF Central Texas Wing to bring historic World War II aircraft to San Marcos

The B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” will visit the San Marcos Regional Airport as part of an event hosted by the CAF Central Texas Wing and the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force this weekend.

The bombers will be accompanied by the P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter” and the L-26B Commander “Ike’s Bird,” that served as Air Force One for President Dwight Eisenhower. They will be joined by the C-47 “That’s All, Brother” and a T-6 Texan.

The AirPower History Tour brings the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation to airports across North America each year. Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

The B-29, B-24 and L-26B will arrive at 9 a.m. on Friday. The P-51 will arrive at noon. The C-47 and T-6 will already be in San Marcos. The aircraft will be staged at the CAF Central Texas Wing Ramp, San Marcos Regional Airport, 1841 Airport Dr., Building 2249 in San Marcos.

The event is open to the public Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under. The L-26B and the P-51 will be offering rides each day. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The C-47 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available all day Friday and after 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.