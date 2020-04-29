Alzheimer’s Association presents virtual 'Day of Learning'

The Alzheimer’s Association in Texas will be presenting “Day of Learning,” a Facebook live event on Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (CST).

Each of Texas’ six Alzheimer’s Association chapters based in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth and Dallas will be presenting material to help residents learn about Alzheimer's disease and other dementia, discover Alzheimer's Association resources and hear from Alzheimer's Association staff, caregivers, community partners and more.

This virtual, interactive event can be seen in its entirety on the Capital of Texas Facebook page beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“Each of the six chapters in Texas is contributing content for the program,” said Alzheimer’s Association Regional Lead for Texas and Executive Director of the San Antonio & South Texas Chapter Meg Barron. “Content will include core curriculum presentations as well as resources provided by community partners that support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Additionally, program presenters will tune into the Facebook live event during their portion of the program and offer live chat interaction with viewers. The last hour of the program, from 5 – 6 p.m., will be presented in Spanish.

“During this health crisis, it’s more important than ever for Alzheimer’s caregivers to be able to connect,” Barron said. “Our virtual events are available from every chapter all across the state.”

The full schedule for the day can be found in the Events section of the Austin chapter Facebook page.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

As one of 75 chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, the Capital of Texas Chapter provides information, education and support to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, their families and caregivers. For more information, go to the Capital of Texas Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association's website