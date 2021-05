SAN MARCOS PUBLIC LIBRARY 625 E. HOPKINS ST. 512-393-8200 Q. I am intrigued by abstract art. Who painted the first abstract painting? A. Hilma af Klint, 1862-1944, is often spoken of as one of the first (and certainly the first female) abstract artists. While other artists like Wassily Kandinsky and Piet Mondrain ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!