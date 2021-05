SAN MARCOS PUBLIC LIBRARY 625 E. HOPKINS ST. 512-393-8200 Q.I have to takea test for a job/school. What kind of resources does the San Marcos Public Library have for taking tests? A. The San Marcos Public Library has a wide variety of free resources in books, databases and on the web. In ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!