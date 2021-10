San Marcos Public Library625 E. Hopkins St.512-393-8200Q.What is the “Body Farm” at Texas State University?The “Body Farm” A. or “Body Ranch” is the nickname for the Forensic Anthropology Research Facility (FARF) at Texas State.The FARF is a 26-acre outdoor human decomposition research laboratory at Texas State’s Freeman Ranch. The size ...

