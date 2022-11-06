Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band to honor veterans with concert Nov. 10

The Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band will honor veterans with a musical program on Thursday, Nov. 10. The program will be in conjunction with the two-year anniversary of the founding of ASSB by Musical Director, Michael L. Thielen. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m., and will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 325 W. McCarty Lane.

Veterans, their families and friends of the band are encouraged to come and listen to the instrumental sounds and selections representing America’s best, the men and women who have served the nation’s highest call.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and marks a moment in which Americans pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by the country’s heroes. The evening’s program on Nov. 10, will be a prelude for the following national day of recognition.

Veterans are encouraged to don military caps and hats or even sport their uniform of service. Special recognition will be given to each branch of the service. Also, there will be special door prizes presented to a veteran in the audience at the evening’s conclusion.

For further information, contact the band via Facebook messenger, by email at aquarenaspringssymphonicband@gmail.com, assb.band or at 512-2126228.

Article submitted by Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band