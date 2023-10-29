ASSB to host Halloween costume contest, concert at Price center tonight

The Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band will present a musical program titled “Music for a Masquerade and Contest Toooo…” in conjunction with a costume contest tonight at 6 p.m. at the Price Center and Garden.

An evening of haunting, mysterious, scary and silly music will certainly conjure up the Halloween spirit in every listener. ASSB hopes to stir visions in the imaginations of the dark as participants embark on a journey of fear and fright. Notes will highlight creepy spiders, grinning ghosts, Vader’s breath and scenes of the phantom. Perhaps even Oogie Boogie or the Great Pumpkin will appear.

A costume contest will highlight the evening as audience members are encouraged to dress their scariest, which could serve as an opportunity to warm up those costumes for Halloween night. Prizes will be awarded to male and female winners in children, youth and adult categories. A participant fee of $5 for adults, $3 for youth and $2 children will be required for the contest.

Attendance at the concert is free. Reservations are encouraged as seating is limited and can be made by calling the Price Center at 512-392-2900.

The Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band is the first-ever community band based in San Marcos, always welcoming experienced wind and percussion players. Established in 2020, the group performs an average of 10 concerts a year. For more information contact aquarenaspringssymphonicband@ gmail.com or call 512-212-6228.