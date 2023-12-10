ASSB to host holiday concerts Dec. 16 and 17

Tis the season of Christmas and music will fill the air, courtesy of the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band’s holiday concert set for Saturday, Dec. 16 at Kissing Tree, located at 201 Kissing Tree Lane. ASSB will follow up this season opener with its grand concert on Dec. 17 at First Baptist Church, 325 W. McCarty Lane, featuring a special secret guest. Both programs are free and will begin at 7 p.m.

“Musical selections will proclaim the greatest gift of long-a-go, created on that most holy night, silent night,” said ASSB musical director Michael L. Thielen, with a wink toward some of the band’s chosen pieces. “Yuletide flourishes will remind us that there were angels bringing an inspired message of hope and peace on earth.”

All ASSB holiday concerts are family- focused entertainment events. The performances will include a sweet treat for all who attend. For more information contact Maestro Michael L. Thielen, Musical Director at aquarenaspringssymphonicband@ gmail.com or call 512-212-6228.