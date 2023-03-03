Attic Ted to play Farmer’s Market

San Marcos musical artist Attic Ted will celebrate its new record release at the Farmer’s Market on the Square, Saturday, March 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Molly Hayes and Flato Van Vleck will join as special guests.

Attic Ted is a musical duo featuring Grady Roper and Coby Cardosa. Roper describes Attic Ted’s style as, “Weirdo cabaret country carnival art punk music from Texas… with masks.” Live performances feature old Hammond organ bass lines with trashy guitar, synth, clarinet, drums and theatrical vocals, with sound effects added for good measure.

Roper and Cardosa wear handmade cardboard masks during performances.

“It’s oddball, unique music,” Roper said. “Fun but unsettling. Art music.”

Attic Ted started out in San Marcos in 2002, playing the first live set at a Triple Crown open mic, hosted by Furly Travis. In the past 20 years, Attic Ted has released 16 albums, singles and cassettes, and has toured all over the US, from New York to San Francisco, and many times across Europe.

“We are heading back there in March for a nineweek tour. Six countries,” Roper said.

Perhaps a partial inspiration for the theatricality of Attic Ted came from Roper’s first job working at Chuck E. Cheese Pizza.

“I was hired to wear the Chuck E.

Cheese mouse costume and play air hockey with the kids,” Roper said.

At Saturday’s record release party, Attic Ted will play music from the latest album: a collection of songs Roper and Cardosa recorded over the past 20 years. Flato Van Vleck will perform Attic Ted starting at 10:30 a.m. Molly Hayes will join Attic Ted starting at 11 a.m.