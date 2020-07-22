Attracting high-quality employers is key to better paying jobs

When companies like Amazon, Urban Mining, SmileDirectClub, Visionary Fiber Technology and others establish a new facility in our region, this accomplishment does not happen by chance.

The Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP), along with city and county officials across Hays and Caldwell counties, proactively work on your behalf to secure high-quality employers offering good-paying jobs and benefits. Our universal goal is to help improve the quality of life for the residents in our region to access new and growing job opportunities.

The most important factor that impacts a company’s site selection decision is workforce. Decision makers dig deep to fully understand a community’s ability to fulfill their workforce need, and I’m pleased to share that we have a great workforce to offer.

As one of the fast-growing regions in the country, our workforce has grown more than 45% in the last ten years. Our workforce has developed a reputation for being smart, skilled, trainable and hard-working, which is why quality employers continue to invest in the heart of the Texas Innovation Corridor.

To help ensure our workforce has the specific skills new employers need, we collaborate with a number of training and workforce partners. Some of those partners include Texas State University, Austin Community College, Workforce Solution Rural Capital Area, Gary Job Corps, the multiple school districts in our region, local libraries and many others.

Improving wages for our region is a long-term commitment, but we have experienced positive results in the last ten years. From 2009 to 2019, wages have grown by nearly 31% in Hays County and more than 39% in Caldwell County. Accelerating this trend is a top priority for GSMP. Together with our economic development partners, we will continue to recruit industry sectors that have high-growth potential and high-quality employers who value its employees and offer good paying jobs with benefits.

If you are in search of a position that offers a good salary and benefits, look for location announcements made by GSMP. As a 501c6 nonprofit organization, our mission is help elevate the quality of life for residents in the Greater San Marcos area.

If you have any questions, I invite you to reach out to me at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com.