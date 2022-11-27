Austin Playhouse presents ‘The (One-Act) Play That Goes Wrong’

Austin Playhouse is currently presenting “The (One-Act) Play That Goes Wrong” weekends through Dec. 18 at the Austin Playhouse West Campus, 405 West 22nd St. in Austin.

Described as “Agatha Christie meets ‘Noises Off’,” this play is a hilarious farce about the necessary improv that sometimes happens in community theater. When the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society open their lates production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” everything that could go wrong, does. This makes for a difficult evening for the players in the smalltown theater troupe while providing the audience with an evening of comedy.

Showtimes for “The (One-Act) Play That Goes Wrong” are Thursdays through Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $32 to $38 with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and halfprice student discounts, and are available at austinplayhouse.com/playthatgoeswrong.