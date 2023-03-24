Award-winning Outlaw Country music singer to play at Riley's Tavern

Fresh off of being named “Best Outlaw Male” in February at the Ameripolitan Music Awards in Memphis, Scott H. Biram plays Riley’s Tavern Saturday night. Biram’s a solo performer who’s been on such a diverse and dramatic musical journey that his live performances feel like part of an ongoing conversation that he started a quarter-century ago.

Biram’s journey includes 19 years in San Marcos, starting at age ten. Growing up, he worked at Wuest’s grocery, Sundance Records, and Valentino’s pizza while also seeing George Strait and Stevie Ray Vaughan play Cheatham Street Warehouse. He received a fine arts degree from what is now Texas State University in 1997.

“San Marcos was a great place to grow up,” Biram said by telephone. “Having the river there every day after school—I probably almost drowned about 40 or 50 times in that river. Down by the falls, it was a lot deeper back then.”

While Biram’s career has included playing with punk and bluegrass bands, he credits many musical influences, in- cluding Doc Watson and Lead Belly, plus a whole lot of classic rock artists. Since releasing his first album, This Is Kingsbury?, in 2000, he’s spent much of his efforts evolving and perfecting a comfortable, original style of musicianship. The heavily acoustic guitar-led shows are both buoyant and gritty, while Biram remains thoroughly charming on stage.

In 2003, after being involved in a crash with an 18-wheel truck, severe injuries left him with metal rods and pins in his body. The recovery did little to deter Biram, who has amassed countless miles between gigs. With local, national, and international shows, he regularly spends as many as 150200 days on the road.

“I play all the time with occasional breaks,” Biram said. “I just got off a tour last week with Reverend Horton Heat. So Riley’s will be kind of a comedown, come-back-home gig.”

Though Austin-based, Biram’s Saturday night show at Riley’s Tavern will find him in familiar surroundings. “I’ve been playing Riley’s for about 25 years,” he said. “I always put pictures of Riley’s on my socials. My fans from around the world love seeing it because of how it’s got that authentic juke joint or honky-tonk look to it.”

Biram says he’ll be playing some new music from his upcoming album, his 13th, tentatively titled The One & Only Scott H. Biram, which is due out from Bloodshot Records later this fall. Tickets are $10. Show starts at 9 pm. Riley’s Tavern, 8894 FM 1102; rileystavern.com.