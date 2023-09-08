Back the Bobcats: Time to decorate, cheer on team

The signs of maroon and gold fever will be well in evidence this weekend and next, as the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce is cheering on the community in a unique way, in an effort to get all ready to participate in supporting the Texas State University Bobcats this football season.

People will be out in force decorating Saturday and Sunday, for what the chamber is calling its Spirit Campaign. There is still time to register for the Decorating Contest that accompanies this effort. Storefronts, interiors and window displays– all can show some Bobcat accessorizing. Judging is set for Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The decorations are necessary in preparation for what is going to be a major event here: Texas State Back the Bobcats: Block Party, planned to start on North Street between Hopkins and Hutchison, near Zelicks and the North Street Curry Shop, at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, The party will run until 10 p.m. with live entertainment, food, drinks and special appearances.

For more information about the Block Party, go to txst.com/backthebobcats.

But this weekend is all about getting everyone in the festive spirit and atmosphere.