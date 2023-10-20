First up on Friday, get battastic with Bat Night at the Gardens. This family-friendly event invites everyone to the Discovery Center to learn about the world of Texas bats. Participants will get to use bat detectors to see how many species call the Discovery Center home (spoiler alert: it’s a lot more than you’d think). Dress like a bat and get a special surprise. Bat Night is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will be held at the Discovery Center, 430 Riverside Dr.

Later Friday night, one of San Marcos’ own unique musical acts Attic Ted will be celebrating their 21st Birthday of Music at The Porch. Attic Ted is an interactive performance artist playing an eclectic mix of quirky bizarro gothic carnival music. Described as “creepy and funny,” Attic Ted uses cardboard masks to create a visual experience while incorporating an old Hammond organ for bass and rhythm loops, distorted guitar, Casio twists, clarinet and strange noises.

Joining Attic Ted on stage is Chicago-based Lovely Little Girls and a duo from France called Pili Coil. Doors open at 9 p.m. with the show starting at 10. For 21 and up there’s no cover, so join Attic Ted and friends for jager shots and cake to celebrate.