TO BE OR NOT TO BE?

As someone who has dabbled in a bit of poetry herself and is a big fan of the art form, I am very excited about the event I will be going to today at 7 p.m. at the Price Center, 222 W. San Antonio St.. The event, Chicane Poet Readings, will host three different poets for readings followed by a question and answer session. Ire’ne Lara Silva is the 2023 Texas State Poet Laureate and the author of four poetry collections. Octavio Quintanilla is the founder and director of the Literature and Arts Festival and is the former 2018-2022 Poet Laureate of San Antonio, tx. Jen Yáñez-Alaniz is a PhD Fellow in Culture, Literacy and Language at the University of Texas-San Antonio and a poet with a recent poetry debut. After the conclusion of the poetry q&a, I’ll probably head over to Zelicks for their October cocktail of the month—Dulce Vida Ranch Water. Then I’ll pop over to their sister company and next door neighbor, North Street, for some amazing Indian Fusion Cuisine. I particularly like the trio because you can choose three different styles of curry. I like to get butter chicken, chicken vindaloo and saag paneer—my mouth is watering just thinking about it!