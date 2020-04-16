B.I.G. Love Cancer Care hosts #InThisTogether Virtual Run

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care is calling all runners, walkers and bikers to join them for a virtual run all over the state of Texas and beyond to help support families battling cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will come together, while still social distancing, in neighborhoods across the state on Sunday, April 19 for the #InThisTogether virtual run. Proceeds from the event will support B.I.G. Love’s increased services for hematology and oncology kids and their families during this time.

“We work tirelessly 52 weeks of the year to serve the youngest and sickest in our communities,” said Jessica Phillips, founder and executive director of B.I.G. Love Cancer Care. "Now more than ever we are present, available and willing to meet the most basic and pressing needs of our pediatric patients quickly. Everyone’s lives and livelihoods have been impacted by this situation. This event allows people from all walks of life to escape for a little bit, enjoy the fresh air and help support those kids and families who are living under extreme quarantine restrictions.”

The hematology and oncology kids and families served by B.I.G. Love Cancer Care are some of the most vulnerable and high-risk in our communities. They cannot leave the hospitals or their homes.

Since March 15, B.I.G. Love has responded to COVID-19 by shipping food and other basic supplies to over 70 families, delivering 102 hot meals to homes, over 150 gift cards to hospitalized kids and families and more. A registration confirmation email with a link to print your bib will be sent to the email used during registration. Participants will recieve a shirt for each registration, which will be mailed after May 1. It costs $35 per person to register.

Those interested in participating can register online. A registration confirmation email with a link to print a bib will be sent to the email used during registration. Participants will recieve a shirt for each registration, which will be mailed after May 1. It costs $35 per person to register. Participants can run, walk, bike or crawl on the official day, April 19 or any day and time of their choosing and for any distance.

Participants can also decorate their bib or bike and share pictures with B.I.G. Love on social media @biglovecancercare with the hashtag #inthistogether.

B.I.G. Love is now one of the largest, service-based childhood cancer nonprofits in the state of Texas, offering over 20 programs at six different Texas hospitals including: Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, Children's Hospital in Houston, the Woodlands, The University of Texas MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital in Houston and Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio. their programs reach more than 100,000 patients and their families annually. Each week, B.I.G. Love knocks on hundreds of inpatient rooms and fulfills the immediate needs and wishes for every family within 48 hours. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care mission is to help ease the overwhelming physical, emotional and financial burden of cancer and offer a measure of strength, hope and love to patients and their families. Programs include weekly wishes of cancer kids and their families as well as providing new diagnosis gift bags, weekly toys, parking passes, holiday gift baskets, catered meals and a comfort cart.

For more information on how to donate and additional programs, please visit the B.I.G. Love website.