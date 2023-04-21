Bobcat Bonanza returns to city for its 34th year helping students

The Bobcat Nation will soon gather for the 34th Annual Bobcat Bonanza, presented by Texas Regional Bank, on April 22.

The event will feature a show-stopping night of live entertainment, dinner, drinks and a silent and live auction.

As a result of our donors, Bobcat Bonanza has tripled in attendance and raised more than $400,000 for student-athlete scholarships at the most recent edition. With more than $3.1 million raised over the last 7 years, the Bobcat Bonanza is one of largest fundraising events in Central Texas.

This year's edition will be held at the Texas State University LBJ Student Center. Tickets for the event included a catered meal by Saltgrass Steak House.

The 34th annual Bobcat Bonanza will have a new twist on entertainment. Specializing in bringing the fun to corporate events around the country, Jake is an international award-winning magician who has been called 'The New Face Of Magic' by media outlets around the world. Having performed his first magic trick at the age of 2, Jake is now known for his outside- the-box style of magic and ability to do magic in ways that have never been done before. Jake's shows are high-energy, funny, and incredibly personable. See more of our featured act @themagicofjakeschwartz on social media or jakeofspades. com.

Tickets, which include individual tickets and table sponsorships, are available today. Proceeds directly support Bobcat student-athletes and the future of Texas State Athletics.