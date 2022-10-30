Breihan legacy grows on

The Riverwalk Park Committee will take the opportunity to celebrate Texas Arbor Day by planting a tree to honor France and Ted Breihan at Veramendi Plaza Park on Thursday, Nov. 3. This event begins at 5 p.m. in Veramendi Plaza Park and is open to the public.

The Heritage Arbor Day event was established by the Riverwalk Park Committee of the Heritage Association of San Marcos (HASM) in 1979 to recognize a deceased member(s) who made outstanding contributions to the enhancement of life in the community.

San Marcos has been impacted in many ways for many years by Ted Breihan’s natural insight and vision of growth throughout his seven decades as a resident of this city. Breihan’s leadership and community service left a lasting mark that will be recognized for generations.

The fellowship hall of El Buen Pastor Methodist Church was named in honor of Breihan. His role as longtime board member of the LBJ Museum in San Marcos led to the establishment of the Ted Breihan Open Golf Tournament, which has been a major fundraiser for the museum for over 20 years.

Breihan assisted the Boy Scouts. He was a pillar in the Methodist Church. He was a charter member of the Balcones Kiwanis Club. He was instrumental in the development of Springtown Shopping Center. Breihan also served on the San Marcos City Council for two terms. He built a thriving electrical business that kept the lights on in San Marcos and employed many electricians for more than 65 years.

Some say that behind every successful man is a strong woman, and Frances Breihan wore many hats in that role. She is often quoted as saying, “Don’t just arrive; make an entrance.”

Frances Breihan exemplified the spirit of contribution, served as a role model and inspired others to engage in volunteer work. She participated in many churches with her love of singing, playing the piano and chiming the handbells. Her presence in community theater led to the “Summer in the Park” concert series, the Fourth of July Summerfest, and the “town and gown” celebration of talent. In 2009, Frances was inducted in the San Marcos Women’s Hall of Fame.

Ted and Frances Breihan were members of the Texas State University Friends of the Fine Arts and the Heritage Association of San Marcos for decades. In 2017, they were named Queen and King of the San Marcos Mardi Gras for their contributions to historic and cultural preservation in San Marcos.

Like so many planted Arbor Day trees, the legacy of Frances and Ted Breihan is well rooted and will continue to grow because of their passion for life and a commitment to create a canopy of love above their community.

A complete history of the Heritage Arbor Day can be found on the Heritage Association website at HeritageSan-Marcos.org.

For more information, call Jeff Kester, Riverwalk Park Committee Chair, at 512-557-- 0731.