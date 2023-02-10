Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company present “Love/Sick” Feb. 10-19

Right in time for Valentine’s Day, the Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company presents the “slightly- twisted, completely hilarious” romantic comedy, “Love/Sick” by John Cariani. Set for Feb. 10, 11, 12, 17 and 19 at the Price Center, “Love/Sick” is a collection of nine short plays that explores the pain and joy that comes with being in love. “This is a great date night out,” said Mitchell Odin, co-founder and president of BTTC. ‘Love/Sick’ presents to the audience abstract but familiar stages of our romantic relationships. You will find yourself laughing at the absurdity and then suddenly clutching your partner in suspense. At another moment you will be joining in with the merriment on stage, laughing and smiling along, and then just as suddenly tearing up at how truthful those tougher moments in our relationships are.”

Odin also said that the venue in which the play will be performed serves to heighten the romantic appeal. “It is hosted at the Price Center and Garden, just a few minutes from the Square. This beautiful building is decorated with art from local San Marcos artists all in the lobby as well as all around the performance room.”

In addition to the play, the Broke Thespian Theatre Company will be selling concessions in the lobby and will host a silent auction for a signed poster and signed cast photo. Proceeds from the silent auction will help support the BTTC.

Tickets are $15 for Friday and Saturday performances and $10 for Sunday matinees. Tickets and information are available at simpletix. com/e/love-sick-by-johncariani- tickets-120456.

