Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company presents

The Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company (BTTC) is set to present the first show in their 2023 season, “Love/ Sick” by John Cariani. A darker cousin to “Almost, Maine,” John Cariani’s “Love/Sick” is a collection of nine slightly twisted and humorous short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this 80-minute romp explores the pain and the joy that comes with being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, “Love/Sick” is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone.

“Love/Sick is a group of hilarious and heartbreaking stories that will have you laughing uproariously one moment and needing to grab your tissues the next. The cast is immeasurably talented and I can’t wait for everyone to see them shine,” said Leah Pullin, secretary and director of BTTC.

“This play is a beautiful, heart-wrenching, hilarious and even uncomfortable at times, telling of the journey through our relationships,” said Mitchell Oden, co-founder, president and director. “We see the first meeting, the honeymoon phase, the marriage, the affair, the living with children, the breakup and the getting- back-together moments. You’ll love some of the moments and some of the moments will make you sick. No matter what, you will leave this show with a profound appreciation for the complexities of human love.”

“Love/Sick” is set to premier the weekend before Valentine’s Day with performances on Feb. 10, 11 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and on Feb. 11, 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for Friday and Saturday performances and $10 for Sunday matinee performances. Tickets and more information are available now at: brokethespianstheatrecompany. org/now-playing.

Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 dedicated to enriching the San Marcos community with performance and visual arts. Most recently they presented the audience interactive muder- mystery, “Murder’s in the Heir” as well as “The Wizard of Oz” for free during the summer at San Marcos Plaza Park. In addition, their past 2022 season included productions of Romeo & Juliet, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Smell of the Kill, and White held at the Price Center downtown.