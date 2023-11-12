Broke Thespians latest show aims to make change

This November, Broke Thespians Theatre Company is opening off-Broadway’s riveting “Lobby Hero” by Kenneth Lonergan. A gripping drama set in a Manhattan apartment lobby, this play delves into moral choices and loyalty during a murder investigation. It is a thought-provoking exploration of truth and integrity on stage, tackling the hot-button issue of police corruption. Can catch the show at 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18 at The Price Center (222 W San Antonio St.) or attend a matinee at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, 18 and 19.

“Lobby Hero” follows Jeff, a luckless young security guard drawn into a local murder investigation. When Jeff’s tightly-wound supervisor gets called to bear witness against his troubled brother, and an attractive rookie cop finds she must stand up to her seasoned partner, truth becomes elusive, justice proves costly,and loyalties get strained to the breaking point. The show is about “the importance of really evaluating our choices, even when all of them seem wrong,” Director Beth James said. “When put in a terrible situation, how do you handle it?”

James also said, “This show is amazing at talking about police brutality, Black Lives Matter, and women’s treatment in the workforce.”

For this reason, Broke Thespians is using the play to uplift the work of a local activist group, Mano Amiga Safe Communities. During the show, the audience is prompted to think critically about police corruption on the local level. A petition will be available to sign to add police accountability reform on next year’s ballot.

“We must collect signatures from 10% of registered voters in San Marcos in order to get this question on the ballot in November of 2024,” said Sam Benavides, Communications Director of Mano Amiga Safe Communities. “We believe that no police officer should be treated as though they are above the law, and this initiative is the one way we, the people, have the power to implement meaningful police accountability in our community.”

The petition will be available at every showing of “Lobby Hero,” and you must be a registered voter in San Marcos to sign. Admission to the show runs from $8 to $15.

Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 dedicated to enriching the San Marcos community with performance and visual arts.

Every year, BTTC produces four shows with open auditions, accepting performers and technicians of all experience levels. Most recently, they presented San Marcos’ second-annual free musical in the park, “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka.” They are announcing their 2024 season at the end of November. To learn more, check out Broke Thespians on their website at brokethespianstheatrecompany. org/ or on Facebook and Instagram.