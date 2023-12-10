Brookdale Senior Living celebrates 25th anniversary

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Barbara Pevoto, a resident of Brookdale, poses in front of the residence’s Christmas Tree.
Photo by Carrie Casillas

Sun, 12/10/2023 - 5:00am
Brookdale Senior Living will hold its 25th Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a special toast and tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.

“We are pleased to invite you to join us in celebrating 25 years of service to the seniors of San Marcos,” said Carrie Casillas, Brookdale’s Resident Programs Manager The commemoration will feature music, drinks, appetizers and desserts. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Brookdale San Marcos North is located at 1720 Old Ranch Road 12.

