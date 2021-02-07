The Calaboose African American History Museum presents “The Divine Nine Virtual Story-time” with the D9 sisterhood of the Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities.

During the month of February, viewers will have access to virtual storybook readings from a member of one of the historically Black Greek Letter Sororities on the Calaboose African American History Museum website and YouTube channel.

Each week will spotlight readings from one of the four historically Black divine nine sororities. These women will read a children’s book that positively affirms the identity of young learners by bringing to life diverse protagonists.

The first week will feature the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA). The second week will feature the women of Delta Sigma Theta (DST). The third week will feature the women of Zeta Phi Beta (ZPB) and the fourth week will feature the women of Sigma Gamma Rho. The sororities are featured in the order of the year they were founded.

For more information, check the Calaboose Museum website at calaboosemuseum.org/ or the YouTube channel at Calaboose African American History Museum SMTX. Join the Calaboose African American History Museum every day this month to view this virtual storytelling.

Story compiled from Facebook announcements